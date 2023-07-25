Filming for one of 2023’s best new TV shows has shut down indefinitely

Filming for Silo season 2 is currently on "indefinite hiatus" amid the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The sci-fi series, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo, was shut down in the UK according to Deadline. According to the outlet, season 3 of Foundation – another jewel in Apple’s streaming crown – could also be under threat.

Silo, which features a dystopian community living in an underground silo, was a smash hit upon its release in May.

It became one of the most-streamed shows on Apple TV Plus during its first season and also helped contribute to Apple’s highest-ever combined viewing figures. It was also the streamer’s most-watched drama after its debut and has been lauded as one of 2023’s best new TV shows – hitting 87% and 89% respectively on its critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The news of Silo shutting down production comes off the back of several major disruptions to filming across Hollywood. The actors’ strike means that the likes of Deadpool 3, Andor season 2, and a Gladiator sequel are all affected.

If you need your Rebecca Ferguson fix, then Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently in cinemas. Despite that, some fans aren’t happy with how her character was treated in one climactic scene.

