Skull and Bones leak is the most we've heard about the game in months

New Skull and Bones details have emerged from a leaker.

Over the course of a new 10-tweet thread yesterday on September 15, reputable Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson claimed to know a number of details relating to Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Hendersons claims that there are five different tiers of ships in the pirate adventure game, divided into three different categories for the type of journey you'll be embarking on, and you unlock new ships via blueprints.

In #SkullAndBones, there are 5 tiers of ships (small, medium, large etc.) and are categorized into three different categories. Cargo, Combat, and Exploration.Unlocking different ships are tied to blueprints, which you can buy at different settlements. pic.twitter.com/TUf3mZIHddSeptember 15, 2021 See more

Hendersons claims a number of other details about Skull and Bones throughout the extensive thread, such as smaller ships being able to outmaneuver larger ships and venture into new locations. Every ship also has a predetermined amount of cannons, Henderson claims, but you can install other weaponry on your ships like mortars, ballistas, and more.

This is the first new information we've heard of the gameplay for Skull and Bones in quite some time, although it goes without saying that none of this information is official, nor has it been confirmed by Ubisoft. Until then, take this information from Henderson with a pinch of salt.

Just earlier this month, Ubisoft revealed that Skull and Bones is now targeting release window at some point during or after 2022. The pirate game was announced all the way back in 2017, and is now reportedly costing upwards of $120 million to ship. Ubisoft Singapore, now in charge of development of Skull and Bones, is claiming to have a "new vision" for the game, but it's one that we'll have to wait a fair while to see for ourselves.

