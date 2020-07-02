Sony still questioning whether Silver & Black movie could work without Spider-Man, director Gina Prince-Bythewood reveals

Following the success of both Venom and the new Spider-Man movies, sony has been fast-tracking their own Marvel universe. Next comes Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the eponymous vampiric anti-hero. After that, a sequel to Venom, and a whole roster of new superhero movies, including ones on Silver Sable and Black Cat.

The female duo were originally scheduled to appear in a movie together, yet plans have since changed and the last we heard Sony was developing solo movies for both heroes. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who was on board to direct Silver & Black but will seemingly now only remain on as producer, recently teased that the project could be turned into a Disney Plus series.

While promoting her new project The Old Guard – a Netflix movie about immortal beings who protect the Earth though have become somewhat disheartened by the state of the world – GamesRadar+ asked Prince-Bythewood about the future of Silver & Black during a roundtable discussion.

"My honest answer is I don't know," she revealed. "I really love those characters, I loved having them together. I thought, what we came up with was a really good, really organic way to have the two together. That world is changing so much because of the success of the Spider-Man films.

"There's a question of, 'Can you really have these films with Spider-Man not in them? Should he at least have some sort of part in them?' That's always the question. I've taken two years off of that for [The Old Guard] so once this gets out into the world, I hope it's a success, and then I'll certainly go back and start talking with them again."

It's interesting that Sony has begun pushing for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to appear in each movie. We know that Michael Keaton's Vulture will have a role Morbius, reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming, but this seems to hint that Sony fully intends to integrate their upcoming projects with Spidey's world. Could this all be building to a big Sinister Six movie, bringing together all Spider-man's villains? We wouldn't put it past the studio who famously set up the evil group, only to not carry them through.

Meanwhile, The Old Guard reaches Netflix on July 10.