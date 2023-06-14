Apple renews Silo for season 2

Apple has renewed sci-fi drama Silo for a second season.

Created by Graham Yost and based on the Wool novels by author Hugh Howey, the series stars Rebecca Ferguson and Rashida Jones as two women living in a dystopian future where the last 10,000 people on earth build their own society inside a giant silo underground.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

Silo first premiered on May 5, receiving a second-season renewal just before the release of its eighth episode. The cast also includes David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Rick Gomez, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche.

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life," said Yost. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Silo is currently airing its first season on Apple TV Plus.