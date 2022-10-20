Silent Hill fans left confused after mystery game that was rated last month was missing from last night's showcase

By Hope Bellingham
published

What happened to Silent Hill: A Short Message?

Silent Hill 2 Remake
(Image credit: Konami)

Following on from all of yesterday's Silent Hill announcements, fans have been left wondering what happened to the game that was rated in Korea last month?

In case you missed it, last night Konami held the Silent Hill: Transmission livestream which featured four game reveals and other fun things for fans of the survival horror game to look forward to. One thing was noticeably missing from the broadcast though and that was the official reveal of Silent Hill: The Short Message - a game that was quietly rated in Korea just last month. 

The rating didn't reveal anything about this mysterious title beyond the fact that it's apparently being published by a company called 'Uniana', which has a history of releasing Konami games in South Korea. It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if it turned out that Konami had more than the four Silent Hill games revealed yesterday in the works. Especially considering multiple sources have claimed that the company has "several" games in development. 

As for what we definitely know is coming, yesterday we found out about the Silent Hill 2 Remake which is currently in development with The Medium and Blair Witch studio Bloober Team, as well as Silent Hill: Townfall which is a collaboration between indie studio No Code and publisher Annapurna Interactive. We also now know about Silent Hill f, a brand-new game in the series which is being worked on by acclaimed storyteller Ryukishi07, and Silent Hill Ascension which is a "live real-time interactive series" being worked on by a number of developers including the team behind Dead by Daylight. 

