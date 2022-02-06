Sifu should be downloadable for early access players now

Sony has rectified an issue that was preventing players from downloading Sifu during the early access period on PS5.

Just half an hour after the embargo was lifted and the game could be downloaded, players found themselves struggling to download the game, prompting the developer to issue the following statement on social media.

"We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation Store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience," the team said earlier today. "We're looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon!"

The PlayStation teams have told us the early access issue is now resolved, and the game can now be downloaded! Again, we're very sorry to all players who were hoping to play earlier today, we'll have an exclusive gift for all Deluxe edition holders to share with you soon !February 6, 2022 See more

Although the issue is now thought to have been resolved, Sloclap is recommending that those still experiencing problems should restart their consoles and try to launch the game from the library, although from the comments, it looks as though this isn't working for everyone hoping to play the game today.

"Some people seem to still experience issues when trying to launch the download from the PlayStation store," the studio confirmed. "Try launching from the library, after restarting your console, and please let us know if you're still experiencing issues. Thank you again for your patience!"

Not sure what to think of Sifu just yet? Well, check out GamesRadar+'s Sifu review .

"Sifu's combat isn't just fun, it's satisfying and addictive, it's nuanced and intuitive, it oozes charisma and it's damn challenging – all the while powered, for the most part, by just four buttons: light attack, strong attack, block and dodge," we said, awarding the game 4.5 stars out of 5.

"Still, players can expect to unleash over 150 moves through a variety of combos – many of which harness the special abilities noted earlier, some of which involve activating a range of slow-motion, limb-targeting Focus Attacks – while making use of environmental weapons such as wooden staffs, table legs, bricks, bottles, baseball bats, katanas, and malleable iron pipes to name but a few of the tools at your disposal.