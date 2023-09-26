You can now rent Shrek's Swamp... hosted by Donkey

Attention, this is not a drill, Shrek’s swamp has been listed on Airbnb. Yes, you read that right, for the first time ever, Shrek himself is opening up his own residence and inviting three lucky fans to swamp-sit. For one time only this Halloween weekend, you and two friends can stay at Shrek’s swamp house for FREE, courtesy of Airbnb.

As listed on the site, the marshy manor is a secluded bungalow fit for any solitude-seeking woodland creature, equipped with a dining area, comfy chairs, and a big ogre-sized bed. Open to fairytale creatures of all kinds, Airbnb is offering this one-weekend stay completely for free in honor of childhood memories and nostalgia.

Shrek’s Swamp has been listed by none other than his best, and maybe most annoying, friend Donkey who apparently joined Airbnb as a host earlier this year. In his ad, Donkey writes: “Wow, it is so nice to meet you. I’m Donkey, and I’m making magic with Airbnb to roll out the welcome mat this October while I’m swamp-sitting for Shrek. I have to be honest – I love everything about the swamp: the boulder out front, the modest interiors, the seclusion (ideal for singing karaoke late into the night), you get the picture. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

That'll do donkey, that'll do.

You may be thinking, where is Shrek’s infamous swamp? Located a great distance from the kingdom of far far away, everyone’s favorite Ogre's humble abode sits in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, near the village of Newtonmore, surrounded by lush countryside, muddy trails, and an enchanted forest.

On top of this, in celebration of this new property, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.

What are you waiting for? Why not relax in the ambiance of an “earwax candlelight”, kick your feet up, and enjoy the haven that is this muddy, moss-covered, oversized tree trunk this spooky season?

Booking opens on October 13 at 6 p.m. BST for one, two-night stay for up to three guests for the weekend of October 27-29. See the full Airbnb listing here.

In the mood to get Shrecked? Why not read our piece on why now is the right time for the release of Shrek 5. For more animation fun, check out our list of 50 greatest fairy tale movies.