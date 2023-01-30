Eddie Murphy thinks he should have had his own Shrek spin-off: "Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots"

Eddie Murphy thinks Donkey deserves his own Shrek spin-off – throwing some major shade at his feline co-star Puss in Boots in the process. Puss has been the star of two solo movies to date, Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but Donkey has yet to head up his own spin-off film.

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy told Etalk (opens in new tab), before jokingly adding: "They did Puss in Boots movies, I was like, 'They should have [done] a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' [Laughs] I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't as funny as Donkey. [Laughs] I would do a Donkey movie, I would do another Shrek, in two seconds."

Whether you think Donkey or Puss is the funnier talking fairytale animal, the good news is we might be seeing them both together in a new Shrek movie sooner rather than later. Antonio Banderas, who voices Puss in the franchise, has strongly hinted that a fifth Shrek film could happen.

"I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," Banderas commented. "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been a huge success with critics and at the box office, and the film scored a nod for Best Animated Film at the 2023 Oscars nominations.

The Last Wish is available at home in the US and arrives in UK cinemas this February 3.