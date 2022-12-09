Antonio Banderas hints that Shrek 5 could happen

Antonio Banderas has teased that more Shrek could be on the way. The actor plays Puss in Boots in the franchise, starting with Shrek 2 and continuing through to his new solo movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

"I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," Banderas said at the Red Sea Film Festival (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)). "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back."

It's unclear if this means Shrek could pop up in another solo Puss in Boots outing, or if a fully fledged fivequel is a possibility – but either way, it sounds like everyone's favorite giant green ogre is primed for a comeback. Variety (opens in new tab) reported back in 2018 that more Shrek was on the way, though that project never materialized.

The Last Wish sees Puss, down eight out of nine lives, setting out on another quest to restore those missing lives. To regain them he'll need to find the titular Last Wish – but enemies are on his tail. Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, and Harvey Guillén all have voice roles in the film.

Banderas can next be seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring opposite Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen. That film hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else there is to get excited about.