Shrek 5 reportedly in the works with original cast in talks to return

Shrek 5? Yeah, right. Like that’s ever going to happen. Except it is happening – if Illumination CEO Chris Meledrandri gets his way.

Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) on the eve of its Super Mario Bros. Movie release, the Illumination founder – and Dreamworks creative partner – is seemingly working to get the hit animated series’ key voice cast of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy back together for Shrek 5.

"We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return," Meledandri said.

This all comes hot off the heels – or should that be paws – of the surprise success of Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The animated feature, starring Antonio Banderas, grossed almost $500m at the box office.

The Shrek spin-offs might not stop there. On the prospect of a Donkey spin-off with Eddie Murphy’s all-too-talkative braying equine, Meledandri said it “without question” could support its own film in the same way Banderas’ gato did.

Murphy previously addressed a Donkey movie in an interview with Etalk (opens in new tab). He said, “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

No word yet on official casting or a release date for Shrek 5, but we’re seemingly set to get another fairytale outing for everyone’s favorite Scottish ogre. For more on what’s coming to cinemas, check out our guide to movie release dates.