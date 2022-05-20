She-Hulk beats Loki, Moon Knight, and WandaVision to claim second-biggest Marvel TV trailer debut so far

The first She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teaser was released earlier this week, and earned itself the second-biggest trailer debut of all Marvel's Disney Plus series.

Beating out the likes of WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If...?, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the promo pulled in 78 million views during its first day online. Only The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains undefeated, having accumulated 125 million in 24 hours with the help of a Super Bowl spot.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany), as she juggles work and her increasingly disappointing personal life. Both, it turns out, are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7, green superhero.

The nine-episode series also stars Mark Ruffalo, as he reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Benedict Wong, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Roth, who's back as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao are lined up to produce, while Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth will executive produce. Coiro and Anu Vaila will split directing duties.

Since its release, the trailer's visual effects have proven to be the hottest talking point among viewers. One Marvel fan took to Twitter to say: "She-Hulk as a show looks amazingly fun but the actual CGI looks really unfinished and rubbery. I'm aware it is TV but the Star Wars stuff manages and they have the budgets to adjust."

Elsewhere, another said: "The She-Hulk trailer is fun and my gosh I love Tatiana Maslany (she'll *crush* it in this role) but her post-transformation CGI looks godawful."

Not all of the opinions shared were negative, however. One person pointed out that the show won't be released "for another THREE MONTHS", before arguing: "Look how good the Marvel Disney+ shows have been in terms of effects so far. Keep your purple pants on."

While we wait for the first installment of She-Hulk to land on Disney Plus on August 17, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.