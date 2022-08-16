She-Hulk head writer confirms when the Marvel show is set

She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has confirmed when the new show takes place on the Marvel timeline. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters, cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner.

Gao, speaking to TVLine (opens in new tab), confirmed that She-Hulk is set soon after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "It's not like, years later," she said. "It's a relatively short amount of time."

That means She-Hulk follows on from Bruce's most recent MCU appearance: he was last seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He showed up in human form with his arm still in a sling from the effects of wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame – in She-Hulk, the Smart Hulk version of Bruce no longer wears the sling. Just why Hulk has recovered while Bruce hasn't remains to be seen.

Shang-Chi doesn't have a definite date on the Marvel timeline, but it's set near The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and before Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home, as well as Eternals, Hawkeye, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

Interestingly, Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in the series, which is set chronologically before No Way Home, AKA Cox's MCU debut. How it all fits together is a mystery for now.

Along with Maslany, Ruffalo, and Cox, She-Hulk also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Abomination.

She-Hulk drops its first episode on Disney Plus this August 17. The next Marvel movie to release is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrives on the big screen this November 11. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.