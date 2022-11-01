Shazam! 2 director confirms movie is finished and shares sneak peek

Shazam! 2 director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that work on the DC sequel is now done, and he shared the news with a sneak peek of leading man Zachary Levi in the movie. "Finished!" Sandberg tweeted, attaching a photo of the movie's titular character. "Now for a little time off."

Set two years after 2019's Shazam!, the sequel will see the Shazamily (that's Shazam family, of course) fully established as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is trying to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Levi).

The sequel's antagonists are played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, who are portraying the daughters of the Titan Atlas – Billy and co. will have to go head to head with powers unlike anything they've ever encountered before. Interestingly, Atlas is one of the sources of Billy's powers – Shazam is an acronym that spells out all the mythological figures he derives his abilities from: Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed.

Although Black Adam, who made his big screen debut last month, played by Dwayne Johnson, shares similar powers to Shazam (and utters the same phrase to invoke them), the two characters are not set to cross paths in the DCEU just yet.

Shazam! 2 (officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods) was originally meant to be released this December, but it was pushed back by three months so it didn't clash with the release of Avatar 2. The movie now hits the big screen on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.