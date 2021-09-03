Here’s when Shang-Chi takes place on the Marvel timeline

Shang-Chi’s place on the Marvel timeline is hard to nail down at first glance.

Pre-release, a sizeable number of fans thought that it would take place in the interim between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, exploring how a new hero rose to prominence in a world without half of its population. Having watched the movie, we now know that’s not true – but fitting it into the MCU’s grand tapestry is quite the challenge.

But we like a challenge. Below, we’ll examine all the evidence we’ve spotted (so far) that points to where Shang-Chi fits on the timeline, including what year it was set, and what comes before and after the martial arts epic.

Warning: Major spoilers for Shang-Chi ahead. If you have not seen the new Marvel movie then turn back now!

When does Shang-Chi take place on the Marvel timeline?

In very broad terms, Shang-Chi takes place after Avengers: Endgame. That places it at circa 2023, which is as close to the ‘present day’ as the MCU gets for the time being. How come? During Shang-Chi, there’s talk of post-Blip support groups, while the surprise appearance of one character more definitively zeroes in on a timeframe.

**Another spoiler warning! Turn back now if you haven't seen Sahng-Chi!**

Still here? Then you know that Bruce Banner shows up during the post-credits scene with his arm still in a sling. As a refresher, the Jade Giant suffered the injury after restoring the universe and undoing Thanos’ snap during Endgame.

Unless it’s a particularly gruesome injury – which we doubt, given Hulk’s healing abilities – we’re talking a handful of months or even weeks after Endgame. That places Shang-Chi firmly in 2023, though early 2024 can’t be ruled out as we don’t know the exact month Endgame took place in. We really need Marvel to start putting calendars in more of its movies.

Curiously, his fellow Avenger, Captain Marvel, has far longer hair here than at the end of Endgame. It could be a continuity error or, more than likely, reflective of her hairstyle in the upcoming sequel, The Marvels (AKA Captain Marvel 2). Either way, it potentially widens the scope of Shang-Chi’s story to a few months after Endgame.

On a more speculative note, that means the events of Shang-Chi likely take place around mid-to-late 2023. That’s after WandaVision (which is set only a couple of weeks after Endgame) and runs close and maybe even parallel to Falcon and The Winter Soldier. During the premiere of the Sam-and-Bucky team-up, Sam Wilson made explicit reference to the events of Endgame (and Steve’s ‘disappearance’) taking place "a few months ago."

Looking further afield, the crossover spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home is likely to take place over a year after Shang-Chi, around the winter period in 2024. That’s due to Spider-Man: Far From Home taking place in the 2024 summer holidays and No Way Home picking up immediately after, then running through Halloween and – as evidenced by the snow in the Sanctum Santorum during the trailer – up until Christmas. That means Shang-Chi is an established hero by the time the threequel takes place. Interesting…

So, putting it all together, Shang-Chi’s place on the timeline looks a little something like this.

Avengers: Endgame (2023)

WandaVision (2023)

Shang-Chi (2023 – exact date TBC)

Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2023 – exact date TBC)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Summer 2024)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Winter 2024)

That should have cleared things up (just don’t try and fit Loki in anywhere, that show’s outside of our concept of time). For more on the movie, check out the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, a breakdown of the Shang-Chi ending, and a list of all the major Shang-Chi cameos dotted throughout.