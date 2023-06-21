Secret Invasion release schedule: when is episode 2 on Disney Plus?

Secret Invasion is up and running. Yes, we're still reeling from that shock ending and the controversial AI title sequence, but there's plenty to look forward to from the Samuel L. Jackson-led spy thriller.

That includes its next instalment. Below, we've got the lowdown on Secret Invasion episode 2 for those wondering it is. That includes the release date and streaming time on Disney Plus, as well as a look ahead to the wider release schedule in the coming weeks.

When is Secret Invasion episode 2 releasing on Disney Plus?

The Secret Invasion episode 2 Disney Plus release date is June 28 at midnight Pacific time/3:00 AM Eastern. That's 8:00 AM BST in the UK for those of you across the pond.

For other regions, be sure to use the Time and Date Time Zone Converter.

Where to watch Secret Invasion

The only way to watch Secret Invasion is with a Disney Plus subscription. The series won't air anywhere else.

Secret Invasion release schedule: How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes of Secret Invasion planned, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday from now until the last week of July. Here's what that release schedule looks like:

Secret Invasion episode 1: June 21 – out now!

Secret Invasion episode 2: June 28

Secret Invasion episode 3: July 5

Secret Invasion episode 4: July 12

Secret Invasion episode 5: July 19

Secret Invasion episode 6: July 26

