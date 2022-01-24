Secret Invasion leaks give first look at returning Marvel actors – and Emilia Clarke’s new character

A series of videos from the set of Secret Invasion has given us a first glimpse at a handful of returning MCU characters – and Emilia Clarke’s mystery role.

The UK's ITV managed to capture footage of Emilia Clarke filming on location in Leeds for the upcoming Disney Plus series, which is as-yet-undated. Also spotted was Cobie Smulders, who is back at ex-SHIELD deputy director Maria Hill for the first time since a minor cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

🌟MARVEL-LOUS NEWS🌟Megastars Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders spotted in #Leeds. The A-listers are filming for the newest instalment of the Marvel Universe #SecretInvasion #Marvel #SamuelLJackson #EmiliaClarkeRead more: https://t.co/Amx24RllOw pic.twitter.com/qlBq52j3tPJanuary 23, 2022

Alongside that pair are returning duo Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. Here, though, Talos is disguised in his human form last seen in Captain Marvel – while Fury is looking haggard, sporting an unkempt beard and no eyepatch.

Ben Mendelsohn SECRET INVASION with Samuel L Jackson: https://t.co/SnjK0FugYQ#BenMendelsohn #SecretInvasion #SamuelLJackson #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/jJpvsNLqbjJanuary 24, 2022

While details of Clarke’s character remain firmly under wraps – Kevin Feige can call off the snipers – the Game of Thrones actor has previously indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that she would be open to staying long-term in the MCU.

"Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe – and actors talk!" Clarke said. "Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that. Sure!"

Feige also teased what to expect from Secret Invasion, which also stars Olivia Colman, last year. The new Marvel series is "very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took," he told ComicBook.com.

