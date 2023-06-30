Secret Invasion includes a reference to Netflix's Daredevil

It's not just Skrulls hiding in plain sight in Secret Invasion – there was a Daredevil Easter egg in episode 2 of the Disney Plus show, too.

The episode features clips of a news broadcast reporting on the bomb attack in Moscow that led to Maria Hill's death at the end of episode 1, and the network in question is FXN. If this doesn't sound familiar, we don't blame you, but eagle-eyed Daredevil fans may remember the news broadcaster from the Netflix series.

One observant Reddit user pointed out the reference, comparing a shot of the FXT program in Secret Invasion episode 2 to Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) being accosted by a reporter with an FXN-branded microphone in Daredevil season 3 episode 12. You can see their post below.

Out of all Marvel's many, many Easter eggs, this one may not sound like it will have a groundbreaking impact on the plot. However, it could have some wider implications for the MCU at large.

This is because Netflix's Daredevil show is not officially part of the MCU, although Charlie Cox's titular hero has now joined after making his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's getting his own show on Disney Plus, too, with Daredevil: Born Again currently in the works. It's still unclear to what extent the two series will cross over, with the Disney Plus version of Matt Murdock being described as a "reincarnation" by Charlie Cox, and it was also confirmed that Murdock's associates Karen and Foggy (Elden Henson) will not be returning for the rebooted show.

Could this Easter egg imply an integration of sorts, then, between the Netflix and MCU universes? Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while to find out – Daredevil: Born Again isn't scheduled to release until next year, and we don't have an exact release date yet, either.

In the meantime, new episodes of Secret Invasion are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus. For more from the MCU, make sure you're up to date with everything still to come with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.