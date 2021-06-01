Sebastian Stan shares new photo from the set of Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan has shared a new photo from the set of Pam & Tommy, the upcoming Hulu series about the infamous titular couple.

The limited series will center around the marriage between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Stan) following the release of their infamous sex tape, providing a comedic take on the true story.

In the new set photo, Stan is in his full Tommy get-up (which basically just means shirtless, with lots of tattoos on display), although the character's nipple piercings are hidden by a "kiss the cook" apron. Previous behind-the-scenes pics showed both Stan and James almost unrecognizable in full makeup and costume, recreating iconic photos of the couple.

As for the real Pam and Tommy, Lee and Anderson made headlines in 1995 when they got married just four days after they started dating – then, a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and released on the internet, becoming the world's first viral video and resulting in a legal battle with the video distribution company. A release date for the series hasn't been announced yet, but filming began this past April.

Pam & Tommy is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie (in which Stan also starred as Jeff Gillooly, the husband of Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding) and he also directed the newly released Disney prequel, Cruella , about the 101 Dalmatians villain's origin story. The series was developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling round out the cast.

Stan was most recently seen with his shirt on in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he reprised his MCU role of Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier. His next big-screen role is in The 355, an upcoming action spy flick starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and Diane Kruger – no word yet on how much shirt-wearing that project involves.