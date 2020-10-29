Screw private islands. This LG CX OLED TV deal has never been cheaper and is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Much like those Kardashian-infested private islands, the very best TVs are so far out of reach when we look at the price. Not today though, as this LG CX OLED TV deal takes an already reasonably affordable model and smashes so much off the price we had to double-check it really was the same, amazing 4K TV that walked away with our 'Best Gaming TV' medal in the inaugural GamesRadar Hardware Awards.

It's a great buy for the current-gen consoles, but it's set to really shine if you've been lucky enough to lock down a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order as it features a 120Hz refresh rate that will really take advantage of the raw power in the new consoles.

That's a superb pair of offers for anyone in the US or UK for the 55-inch model. It's the lowest ever US price over at Amazon thanks to a whopping 30% discount (Amazon US has also knocked big sums of cash off the larger 65 and 77-inch models). The UK deals on the 55-inch OLED TV deal are just as tasty, with another all-time low price or the option of getting one with a £100 gift card to claim back afterwards and a five-year guarantee.

The LG CX OLED series has proved exceptional for gaming, movies, and TV with reviewers and tech enthusiasts around the world singing its praises this year. Cinematic HDR is supported, as is Dolby Atmos audio, meaning your content will really pop. 4K offers 4x the number of pixels as 1080p and there's AI upscaling for non-4K content, so it's gorgeous and super-detailed.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. 4K at 120Hz on the PS5 and Xbox Series X is what we're really excited for, though.

There really is no other TV we'd recommend more than the LG CX OLED series, and this is super affordable for a 55-inch OLED of this quality. 55-inch is a great size for most homes, but you'll find discounts on the larger sizes too on the same listing page at Amazon. The 65-inch is tempting, although the 77-inch price shoots up dramatically and is probably too big for most rooms.

Originally costing £1,800 on release, it's been more like £1,600 for a while, but this is even lower. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. This deal also comes with a free five-year guarantee.

A last-minute addition to this story, but Amazon UK has actually just come in with another deal that's £100 cheaper than John Lewis - but you don't get the £100 gift card here. We'd still consider the John Lewis deal instead though as it comes with that free five-year guarantee whereas the Amazon listing looks like you just get the standard one-year of cover.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your TV setup for gaming, movie watching, or whatever else, you could definitely do worse than LG's fantastic 55-inch 4K TV. If you'd like to check out some other models, be sure to take a look at our best gaming TV guide.

