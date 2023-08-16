Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime gets first trailer and release date, 13 years since the original

The first trailer for Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime is here – and it reunites the entire cast of the 2010 movie for the first time in 13 years.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, who developed the anime series alongside BenDavid Grabinski. The animation is headed by Science SARU, with direction by Abel Gongora. The film, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, directed by Edgar Wright, follows Scott Pilgrim (Cera), a Toronto-living slacker and bassist, who must fight the seven evil exes of his new crush Ramona Flowers (Winstead) in order to win her love. Wright serves as executive producer – and credits himself with getting the entire cast back together.

Plot details for the series have yet to be released, but the show is said to be a "new adventure" for Scott and Ramona. The brief clip, which can be viewed above, is a montage of action-packed clips set to the music of Sex Bob-Omb (who are here to make you think about dying and stuff).

The cast includes Aubrey Plaza (as Julie Powers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Alison Pill (Roxie Richter), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), and Chris Evans (Lucas Lee).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to hit Netflix on November 17, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.