Save up to $15 on PS5 controllers right now in the Prime Day deals

You can get your hands on a new PS5 controller for less and save up to $15 right now in the Prime Day deals. As one of the great offers included in the Prime Day PS5 deals, now's the perfect time to invest in another controller while stocks. Alongside a $10 price reduction on the original white DualSense (currently $59 at Amazon instead of $69.99 (opens in new tab)), you can also pick up a controller in a variety of different colorways, including some newer variants that were only announced this year.

With a $15 saving, you can add to your setup with a shiny new pad in Galactic Purple, bring a touch of brightness to your play sessions with a Nova Pink edition, or liven things up with a controller in Cosmic Red. Pastel fans will also be happy to know the Starlight Blue version is also on offer in the Prime Day deals, along with the sleek Midnight Black.

Given that some of these colorways are pretty new, this is a great time to pick up one of the variants you had your eye on without having to pay full price. As savings go, this is also one the best deals we've seen for the controllers so far. Plus, if you were hoping to play with pals at home, these deals give you the perfect chance to add another pad to your console-setup.

Read on below to see the full details on the PS5 controller deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense controller - Galactic Purple | $74.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Make a fantastic saving and go cosmic with this DualSense controller in a stylish dark purple shade. First announced last year, this is a great price reduction.



