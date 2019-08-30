Save up to 50% on the Razer DeathAdder Elite and other great Razer accessories

Want what is arguably the best gaming mouse at its lowest ever price? You're in luck, friend - the Razer DeathAdder Elite is currently going for only $35 on Amazon , which is a full 50% less than normal. That's the cheapest it's been, and considering the fact that it occupied the top spot of our guide for longer than we can remember (and has only just been pipped to the post by the Logitech MX518 ), that's not a deal to miss out on. However, it's only available today and ends at midnight PDT.

A bunch of other cut-price Razer products have joined the Amazon Intel Gamer Days sale too. As an example, the new 2019 version of the BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard has been reduced to $80 instead of $120 . A lean, stripped-down that doesn't have many frills, the BlackWidow is tuned well - it packs a punch with superbly tactile Green Switches. Likewise, the Razer Rogue 15.6" backpack (with a water resistant outer layer) has dropped in price by $36 to $64 . Thanks to ample padding and tear resistance, this will keep the best gaming laptops safe while you travel. There's even a saving to be made on one of the best gaming keyboards : the Razer Ornata Chroma is $55 instead of $100 , a saving of 45% overall. Just bear in mind that all of these deals are only available today, 30 August 2019.

These aren't the only offers Amazon's got on right now; if you're in the market for the best gaming PC, they're also selling a very tasty Omen pre-built with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB graphics card, 16 GB RAM, a 2 TB hard drive, and a 512 GB SSD for $1600 instead of $2100.