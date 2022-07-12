Save £200 on an RTX 3060 ROG PC with this Prime Day deal

Nabbing an Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deal on a rig equipped with an RTX 3060 is never an easy feat, so you should take a look at this offer on the ROG Strix G10 desktop, which is currently reduced by $230 (opens in new tab).

Now $1,219.99 (was $1,449.99), this is a saving that quickly rockets this to one of our top Prime Day PC deals picks. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular specification, which comes with an 11th gen 4.9GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Windows 11, 1TB hard drive, and that all-important Nvidia RTX 3060.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming PC deals further down the page.

Today's best Prime Day gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) ROG Strix G10 | $1,450 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $230 - This is an amazing price on the ROG Strix G10 as this gaming PC deal takes this high-end RTX 3060 model to one of its lowest prices ever. You're getting a full 1TB NVMe hard drive here, too, whereas smaller SATAs are more common at this price range to keep costs down. Features: Intel Core i7-11700, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



More of today's best Prime Day deals

Want more offers? Don't miss these Prime Day gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) if you'd rather stay mobile. You can also find some Prime Day monitor deals or wider Prime Day gaming deals in our guides.