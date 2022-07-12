Save £200 on an RTX 3060 ROG PC with this Prime Day deal

Nabbing an Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deal on a rig equipped with an RTX 3060 is never an easy feat, so you should take a look at this offer on the ROG Strix G10 desktop, which is currently reduced by $230 (opens in new tab).
Now $1,219.99 (was $1,449.99), this is a saving that quickly rockets this to one of our top Prime Day PC deals picks. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular specification, which comes with an 11th gen 4.9GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Windows 11, 1TB hard drive, and that all-important Nvidia RTX 3060.
You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming PC deals further down the page.
Today's best Prime Day gaming PC deals
ROG Strix G10 |
$1,450 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $230 - This is an amazing price on the ROG Strix G10 as this gaming PC deal takes this high-end RTX 3060 model to one of its lowest prices ever. You're getting a full 1TB NVMe hard drive here, too, whereas smaller SATAs are more common at this price range to keep costs down. Features: Intel Core i7-11700, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Restocks: sign up for invite-only drops(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Kirby, Switch Sports, and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: claim a free $25 gift card(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15: Save over $200 on an RTX 3060 configuration(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Gaming chairs: Racing back chairs now starting from $69.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- SecretLab: Save nearly $200 on the Titan Evo 2022(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Mice: Save up to 63% on Logitech, Razer, and more(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Keyboards: Budget decks from just $14.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Big discounts of up to 45% on SanDisk and WD drives(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Half price Razer headphones now available(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Monitors: Curved displays from $129.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: PowerA gamepads up to 21% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Streaming: Elgato Stream Deck now 18% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Game Pass: Save 19% on a PC subscription(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
Want more offers? Don't miss these Prime Day gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) if you'd rather stay mobile. You can also find some Prime Day monitor deals or wider Prime Day gaming deals in our guides.