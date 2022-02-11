Save over $500 in Dell's latest round of gaming laptop deals

Dell has some amazing gaming laptop deals up for grabs right now if you're looking for a new rig. With quality specs and prices starting at just $779 on some of the best gaming laptops out there, these offers come as a sneak peak of the Dell Presidents Day sales expected later on in the month.

Both the Dell G15 and Alienware M15 are taking part in this weekend's gaming laptop deals, with the former boasting that super low $779 price tag. For the cash, you're getting a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - those are entry level specs but considering you're still getting that RTX 30-series card and a 120Hz display up top, that $239 discount down from $1,018.99 is working particularly hard for you.

If you're looking for an unmissable deal, we bring you the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. With a saving of over $500 (now $1,549.99, was $2,099.99), this beast comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, and 16GB of ram. This laptop display quality is insane; with 165Hz 3ms on a 15.6-inch screen, your games will look smooth and crisp, capturing every detail. This specced-out a rig is a little pricey, but a deal like this doesn't come by very often, so if it's within your budget, we'd recommend jumping on this option.

You'll find both of these gaming laptop deals and more just below, but if you're hungry for more we're rounding up more of the lowest price on the best Alienware laptops further down the page.

Today's best Dell gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $550 - Alienware doesn't mess around when it comes to making great laptops. Ryzen 7 CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards aren't cheap and can go for $600+ in a pre-built, which is why this laptop is an incredible deal. If you've been eyeing up buying a new laptop and don't mind putting in some serious cash, this is definitely a shout.



Dell G15 Ryzen 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,018.99 $779 at Dell

Save $239 - This is a great pick up for its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU alone. At just under $800, it's practically a steal. This laptop is great for those on a budget and looking to upgrade. It isn't the most specced out machine, but it's a great middle-ground.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050TI gaming laptop | $1,468.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $469 - With nearly $500 off, the Dell G15 offers excellent value considering there's an 11th Generation i7 processor, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a 120Hz display and 512 SSD. If you're after a slightly-higher than entry level spec, you should definitely consider this particular offer.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,638.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $439 - This is our favorite Dell G15 in today's gaming laptop deals. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 165Hz display makes this laptop shine above the rest in the series. With nearly $500 off this machine, it would be silly not to consider this one.



More Alienware gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more cheap Alienware laptop deals just below, with our price comparison software rounding up all the lowest prices on the latest models.

For a look at the competition, we'd recommend checking out the best Razer laptops currently on the market. Or for something a little more permanent, check out the best gaming PCs and the best Alienware PCs available right now.