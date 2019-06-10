Save on Xbox One with the ‘Deals Unlocked’ E3 promotion - get an Xbox One controller for $39.99

With Microsoft dominating headlines during E3 2019 with talk of their next-gen console, Project Scarlett, you may have missed some tasty deals trucking on in the background. For example, Walmart are selling the classic black and white Xbox One wireless controllers for $39.99 a pop to tie in with the ‘Deals Unlocked’ E3 week promotion. This saves you $10 off the retail price. There are a few other cracking bargains out there - such as Gears of War 4 for $9.99, and a few console bundles for reduced prices. However, we've picked out the best right here, and be keeping this page updated with more deals as they surface.
Xbox One wireless controller (classic black) | $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)
Pick up another controller for a reduced $39.99. Not bad, Microsoft. This one's black, just like my shrivelled heart.
Xbox One wireless controller (classic white) | $39.99 at Walmart (save $10)
If you'd prefer your controller in white (perhaps to match your Xbox One S), Walmart's got your back.
1TB Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition | $249 at Walmart (save $50)
This special edition Xbox One S bundle is a looker. You also get the Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set and 2000 V-Bucks.
UK price: Get it for £199.99 on Amazon.
1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition | $199 at Walmart (save $50)
If you fancy an Xbox One without the added cost, this disc-less version has your back. It comes with three games, too.
UK price: Get it for £169.99 on Amazon.
Gears of War 4 (digital edition) | $9.99 on Amazon (save 67%)
Are you hyped for Gears 5 after the teaser trailer at Xbox's E3 conference? Catch up with Gear 4 for a lot less than normal.
UK price: Get it for £6.59 on Amazon.
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition (digital code) | $24.99 on Amazon (save 50%)
Take to the high seas for half the price with this hefty reduction on Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Edition.View Deal
While it’s not the most tantalising saving we’ve ever seen, getting an Xbox One controller cheap is always a welcome surprise. Don’t forget your Play and Charge Kit to go with it, though. While wireless controllers can use AA batteries, you’ll burn through them pretty fast. As such, having a rechargeable pack will help save money in the long run. For more peripheral deals, head over to our guide on the best Xbox One accessories.
As for Project Scarlett, we dug into the specs that will make it the biggest generational leap yet.
