Pick up a 55-inch Samsung TV for $328 in this 4K TV sale - save $270

Walmart impressed us with their Samsung 4K TV sale last week, and now they're back at it again by dropping the price even lower. They've knocked a cracking $270 off the MSRP of a 55-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TV, bringing the overall cost crashing down to $327.99 instead of $600. And because it's a UHD panel from a very respectable manufacturer, you don't need to worry about it being a rubbish piece of tech being hawked out cheap.

What's more, it's just one of many screens included in the retailer's Samsung 4K TV sale. Walmart is also offering the larger 58-inch model for $358 , a big drop from the normal $430 price tag. Meanwhile, the 55-inch 4K QLED equivalent has dropped by $400 to $897.99 . Even Samsung's 49-inch 4K QLED has fallen in price to $697.99 .

Samsung 4K TV sale

Samsung 55" 4K LED Smart TV (UN55NU6900) | $327.99 at Walmart (save $270)

Samsung is a trusted name when it comes to TVs, so getting this 55" screen for so little is a bargain.

Samsung 58" 4K LED Smart TV (UN58NU6080FXZA) | $358 at Walmart (save $80)

If you want a slightly bigger screen, this 58" equivalent is one to consider - it's much more affordable than normal.

Samsung 55" 4K QLED Smart TV (QN55Q60R) | $897.99 at Walmart (save $300)

The upgraded 4K QLED screens from Samsung are also on offer right now, and you can get yours here.

Samsung 49" 4K QLED Smart TV (QN49Q60R) | $697.99 at Walmart (save $100)

If you'd prefer a smaller, cheaper QLED screen, this deal has you covered - it's a bit more affordable.

What's the difference between LED and QLED, though? Which version should you buy? Well, QLEDs are souped-up versions of standard LED panels - they both use tiny LED backlights to create an image, but QLED boosts this with nanoparticles to improve color range, intensity, and quality. In short, it results in a much better picture.