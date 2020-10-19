Save more than $1,000 on this RTX 2080 Alienware laptop right now at Dell

After Prime Day but before the Black Friday deals kick in, it's a sort of limbo period for gaming laptops deals traditionally. However, this Alienware m15 laptop, complete with RTX 2080 graphics card and i9-9980HK processor, has had a massive $1,250 slashed off its list price. It's one of the best gaming laptops around, and one of the best deals on a powerful laptop we've seen all year.

Alienware m15 R2 with RTX 2080 | $3,250 $1,999.99 at Dell

The Alienware machines of the past couple of years have been exquisite in every way and this one is absolutely no different. This 15.6-inch laptop has a sleek and slim design, brilliant build quality, and some beastly specs under the hood: an Intel i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and that monstrous RTX 2080 graphics card.

The laptop 'only' has a standard HD (1080p) display, which is literally fine, but what this does mean is that you'll be able to enjoy some incredibly smooth gaming with the hardware powering it. If your priority is power and performance then this laptop is a terrific choice for you, offering a great gaming experience that would certainly rival some of the best gaming PCs.

While it might not be exactly the bargain basement price that the words 'cheap Alienware laptops' conjure up, it is genuinely the best way to reach such a position, based on performance and power to bucks. The ratio is strongly in your favor in this one.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R2 with RTX 2080 | $2,800 $1,999.99 at Dell

Get this Alienware laptop with an RTX 2080, Intel i7-9980HK processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a slimline design for over $1,000 off right now at Dell. It's a seriously good deal. If you're after the bigger-screen variant, then the m17 variant with very similar specs is also discounted right now.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop | $4,570 $3,799.99 at Dell

If you're really looking to go all out on your gaming laptop this year, then this deal on Alienware's quite-frankly-mad Area-51m laptop is a great shout for something premium, powerful, and weighty to replace your desktop. A saving of $770 is a mighty one too.View Deal

You'll need some awesome accessories and peripherals to round off your new gaming setup, so check out our guides to the best PC headset for gaming, best gaming keyboards, and the best gaming mouse.

Without any of those console exclusives to worry about, you'll need something to play, too - so here are the 30 best PC games you can enjoy right now.