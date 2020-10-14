Save hundreds on a new tower with these Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

There are some fantastic Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals around right now. The hype might be focused on consoles, but today is a great time to grab a gaming PC. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deals, there are some steep discounts on more than a few excellent pre-built rigs, whether you're looking for a complete beast of an upgrade or are just starting out on your PC gaming journey. Here are the highlights.

With games like Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon, it's definitely a good time to start looking at high-end gaming PC builds that'll be able to handle it. As luck would have it, there are some brilliant Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals on desktops that fit the bill right now. You'll find the full range below.

Of course, desktops aren't the only way to get into PC gaming. We've also got a round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals offering savings on some of the best gaming laptops too.

UK Amazon Prime Day PC Deals

ADMi Gaming PC (Nvidia) | £999.95 £749.95 at Amazon

This is an impressive price for a surprisingly powerful kit. An SSD and 16GB of RAM will keep things speeds, and while the Nvidia 2060 might not be completely top-of-the-range, it's pretty darn close.View Deal

Corsair ONE i164 | £3,499.99 £3,106 at Amazon

This is the big one. A 2TB HDD and 32GB of RAM are just the start - there's also an Intel Core i9, a liquid-cooled Nvidia 2080 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and a 960GB SSD to top it all off. If this doesn't get you through next-gen, nothing will.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R9 | £1,500 £1,203.99 at Amazon

The Aurora R9 offers some decent future-proofing, with a 256GB SSD and a 1660 Ti graphics card leading the charge. Helping out are an Intel core i7, 8GB of RAM, and an extra terabyte of hard drive space, making for a competitive mid-range PC from one of the best-known manufacturers in the business.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 | £1,999.99 £1,719.99 at Amazon

A little more powerful than the R9, the Aurora R11 doubles up on the RAM and the size of your SSD, while also stepping the GPU up to an RTX 2070. That extra oomph comes with a slightly higher price-tag, but in this case it's certainly worth it.View Deal

ADMi Gaming PC (AMD) | £699.95 £599.95 at Amazon

Another ADMi machine, this one is small but fast, with a 240GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. That's not tonnes of storage, but it's a good amount of power for not too high an investment, and is perfect if you're planning to focus on a few competitive multiplayer games (unless you're into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare).View Deal

ADMi Seven | £699.95 £599.95 at Amazon

If you're more concerned about RAM than processing power, the ADMi Falcon is likely to be a better pick. The £599.95 price point keeps it competitive, the only major changes being more memory but a less powerful Ryzen 2600X processor. If you're planning to run some more ambitious games, this could be for you.View Deal

Vibox I-18 | £699.95 £534.95 at Amazon

This is a fantastic starter deal. It's not particularly powerful, but still boasts a beefy HDD and a decent amount of RAM, meaning it'll still run most current-gen games. Bundled in with its £534 price-tag, however, you'll get a 21.5-inch monitor, a mask, headset, and gaming keyboard, and even a free game, making this a great bundle for PC gaming newcomers.View Deal

US Amazon Prime Day PC Deals

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

The ABS Gladiator is quite the all-singing, all-gaming offering, with an Intel i7 9700K CPU clocked at 3.6GHz, 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is going to see you running most PC games at ultra without a hitch.

View Deal

ABS Challenge Gaming PC | $899.99 $549.99 at Newegg

It might not be the most stylish PC tower, but for that price you'll like what it's offering as a great entry-level gaming PC. With an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Nvidia GTA 1660 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this will get you set up for PC gaming on a reasonable budget. Heck it even comes with a free copy of Marvel's Avengers game.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | $1,449.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

Another brilliant ABS offering for those looking for a mid-to-high-end gaming PC running games at 120fps and beyond. It comes with a Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, Nvidia RTX 2060 Suer, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, so definitely worth considering. RGBs for days too.View Deal

HP Omen 30L | $ 1579.99 $1,379.99 at HP

Another lovely case design from HP, and not a bad set of specs either, with an AMD RX 5700 XT for 1440p gaming. It's also got an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to boot. View Deal

HP Omen Obelisk | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Microsoft

Another HP Omen offering, but this time in Obelisk form. It arrives with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and even comes with a mouse and keyboard. All you need now is a monitor and you're set to game.View Deal

MSI Trident X Plus | $2,499 $1,699 at Microsoft

Pairing an Intel i9 9900K with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD, this is quite the gaming PC. And also a serious deal. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix GL12 | $1,999 $1,649 at Newegg

Another brilliant high-end gaming PC offering, this ASUS ROG desktop PC comes with an RTX 2080 graphics card, liquid cooled Intel i7 9700K CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Quite the beast and looks like a demon too. View Deal

Once you've got your PC, you'll need accessories to go with it. Thankfully, we've got you covered, with lists of the best PC headsets, best gaming keyboards, and the best gaming mouse. And without any of those console exclusives to worry about, you'll need something to play, too - so here are the 30 best PC games you can enjoy right now.