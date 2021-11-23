Save $800 on a Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09 gaming laptop right now

This early Black Friday gaming laptop deal gets you NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for $1800

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09 deal
If you were looking for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal then you're in luck, even if we're some way off from the big day itself. The stylish Razer Blade laptops are always at the top of gaming laptop wish lists, and right now you can save $800 at the Microsoft Store on a Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09.

That gets you a 15.6-inch full HD display with an Intel Core i7 10875H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and 16GB memory/1TB SSD.

The Razer Blade 14 is top of our best gaming laptop list and highlights that this is a deal worth checking out. It's a great-looking machine that can do double duty for gaming and work and this deal lets you save on accessories if you're in the mood for a bundle too. Without a doubt a great Black Friday gaming laptop deal, but also one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Today's best Razer laptop deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 | $2600

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 | $2600 $1800 at Microsoft
Save $800 - A stylish laptop at a very appealing price. It delivers performance and speed without sacrificing serious desk appeal.

