Save $80 in this cheap iPad sale - get the latest model for less

There's never a bad time to go looking for cheap iPad sales, and this Best Buy discount on the latest iPad model is a great example. The 32GB version has dropped down by $80 to $249.99 , and that's the tablet's lowest price since around Boxing Day 2019. That reduction is consistent across all color-schemes - including Space Gray , Silver , and Gold - so you can still save money regardless of which design you prefer.

Although this particular version only has 32GB of internal memory, that's more than enough to be going on with. And the low price more than makes up for it, too - this is one of the cheapest modern iPads you'll get your hands on. What's more, powerful new tech will make short work of anything you throw its way, be it games or movies. Don't forget about that gorgeously crisp display, either - it makes sure your games and shows will look their best at all times.

Cheap iPad sale

Even though a cheap iPad sale is always worth considering, this one is particularly notable; the latest version is a strong contender for the best gaming tablet on the market right now, and one of the versions has been near the top of our buying guide for quite some time.