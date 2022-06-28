Save $758 on Alienware Aurora rigs with these gaming PC deals

Dell's gaming PC deals can get you some of the brand's most coveted Alienware models at some of the most aggressive rates we've ever seen.

Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12, which is one of the best gaming PCs, complete with an 11th gen i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, for only $1,371.99 (was $2,130) (opens in new tab). This gaming PC deal is significant because this is one of the most competitive rates we've seen on an RTX 3060 PC from a premium brand such as Alienware.

For fans of the red corner, you can currently hands on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 for only $1,273.99 (was $1,750) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $476. We've previously seen this model retail at Dell for $1,299.99, so you're saving an additional $25 here. Although this machine has since been superseded by the R14, the R10 is still running a current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU combined with the RTX 3060.

For those interested in more affordable models, we're also rounding up all the best cheap gaming PC deals with options on more modest hardware. We're also expecting big things from next month's Prime Day PC deals, too.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $1,750 $1,273.99 at Dell

Save $476 - While we've seen a similar price point on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 recently, this rate beats the previous listing price by a full $25 here. This is an aggressive rate given the hardware inside rig with this stellar gaming PC deal. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD.



Alienware Aurora R12 | $2,130 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $758 - This is an exceptional rate on the Alienware Aurora R12 rocking respectable components ideal for 1080p and 1440p. As far as premium options for RTX 3060 PCs go, this machine is one of the better choices on the market at the moment. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



If you're interested in more gaming PC deals regardless of components or manufacturer then you'll find deep discounts pulled through automatically on some of our favorite models.

