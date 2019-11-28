Save $360 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with this steal of an early Black Friday deal

It's full steam ahead for the Black Friday game deals, which are cutting costs on a range of products left, right, and center, most notably with this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy in the United States.

Right now, the Intel Core i3 processor pimped tablet is down from $959 to a very attractive $599 price point, which saves buyers a grand total of $360 (that's 37%!) if bought while the deal is still live and stocks last!

This model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the latest in the award winning tablet series, featuring a 12.3 inch touch screen, 4GB of memory, 128GB SSD, and a Black finish. To cut to the chase, it's one of the best gaming tablets that you can get right now.

With Best Buy, you can even opt in for a monthly payment program, meaning you don't have to pay all $599 upfront either. The retailer's 18-month financing choice allows you to pay just over $33 a month for the next year and half, if that's more suited to your interests.

We recommend picking up this steal of a deal right now, either way, especially if you're in the market for a reliable tablet from one of the most respected tech companies out there. Otherwise, there's also a few choice Black Friday iPad deals online too, in case you're more of an Apple acolyte. Happy hunting!

The best Black Friday game deals across the web