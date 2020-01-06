Save big with this cheap PlayStation Plus deal: get up to 26% off a year of the subscription

With reality coming home to roost for a lot of people this week, the time off enjoying the festive period already feels like weeks ago, a cheap PlayStation Plus deal is sure to brighten your day. And while it might not be the natural time to part ways with some (more) of your money for a gaming deal, when the price of PlayStation's online subscription service plummets, it is usually worth a long, hard consider.

Such a deal offers great bang for buck, this time saving you up to 26 percent - depending on where you go - on a 12 months subscription to PS Plus. This is an easy and affordable way to get another full year of online gaming, cloud storage for your saves, exclusive discounts and more without breaking the bank. And let's not forgot the two free games you'll also receive each month, which really is the icing on the cake. You can pick it up right now at CDKeys for just £36.99. If you're in the US, you can get a great discount too at just $38.29. CDKeys is a well-trusted key and code retailer that has some great prices on popular subscriptions and sometimes games too, so their ones to keep an eye on know that you can use them with confidence.

Some of the bigger retailers are also offering a solid discount on a 12-month sub of PS Plus, but for an extra 50 pence. However, Currys' offer in particular makes that extra 50p very worth it. You can grab the 12 month sub for the £37.49 at the tech retailer, but also get 6 months' worth of Spotify Premium for free. Nice. That makes it super tempting and ups the bang-to-buck ratio particularly as Spotify premium is the bee's knees. Trustee Amazon is also selling the subscription at the same price as Currys too so you can use that for ease, if that's what you prefer.

Such a significant price drop makes this a brilliant post-Xmas purchase. This is especially the case considering its necessity and wide range of benefits. It's also an easy purchase to make because you can always add a new PS Plus subscription on top of your existing months that you have in the tank already. Therefore, no matter how much you have now, your next instalment - 12 months in this case - will go right on top of that. Considering the full price year of the service for a year comes in at £50 this deal is pretty much in 'must-have' territory.

Even though we've gone right past the traditional sales times at the end of the last calendar year, you can still hunt around for some good ones for your PlayStation setup now. Check out the best PS4 Pro deals to jump up to 4K gaming or browse he best current PlayStation VR deals to add an extra virtual reality-shaped extra edge to your gear.

Don't forget to check out what the free PS Plus games for every month are. They'll be yours to play as long as you have an active subscription.