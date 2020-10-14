These BenQ panels are excellent gaming monitor deals - get them as part of Amazon Prime Day now

If you're after a monitor during the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals of *check watch* right now, then these BenQ offerings might be perfect for you. There are price cuts across a handful of BenQ monitors at Amazon, and they are all very much worth considering if you're looking for a screen upgrade or a second (or third!) monitor.

BenQ makes some of the best gaming monitors going, and one or two of these highlights have that gaming pedigree instilled in them, and even the ones that are more entertainment or office-focused are still cut from the same cloth so have an innate gaming pedigree to them.

The EX2780Q is an exceptionally fine monitor that I've been lucky enough to use for work and play these past six months. It can be yours for a whole $200 less now as its price is cut to just $399.99. The EW2780U is closely related the EX2780Q and shares a lot of what's great about it; reduced to $399.99 too, it's a steal. These two as a dual monitor setup would be ideal for work and play. However, if you're after something a little larger and with a glorious 4K screen then the EW3270U is for you. It's primed for entertainment a little perhaps, but I can guarantee you it has gaming qualities, and it won't be a chore to use as BenQ's eye-care tech will look after you. At 32-inches, it takes up a fair bit of desk real estate, but is also one of the best PS4 monitors I've tested for a while too; made perfect for the console by its size, great HDR, and excellent image quality at the 4K resolution. It's also down to $399.99 today.

These two would give the best 4K monitors for gaming a run for their money, in terms of straight-up value at these prices, and these are already some of my favorite Amazon Prime Day deals already.

