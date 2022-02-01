Save 57% on an absurdly adorable Galactic Snackin' Grogu Baby Yoda toy

Act fast and you can save a mighty $49 on Galactic Snackin' Grogu, a Baby Yoda toy that was one of the hotter Christmas presents last year - thanks to a 57% discount, it's tumbled down to $35.99 at Amazon instead of $84.99. That's its lowest ever price by our reckoning, which isn't bad at all if you're on the hunt for good Star Wars gifts.

Before now, the best discount you could hope for from Galactic Snackin' Grogu was around 40%. Accordingly, this reduction of nearly $50 (which you'll need to add to your basket to see) is very good going where Baby Yoda toys are concerned.

As the latest animatronic Baby Yoda, Galactic Snackin' Grogu has plenty of improvements over its predecessors - not least of which is a name that makes it sound like a Saturday morning kid's cartoon. Namely, it's got a broader range of motion (including wiggling ears, moving arms, and closing eyes) to go with four accessories that prompt unique responses from the alien frog-thing. These are usually Star Wars-themed snacks from The Mandalorian that you can feed Grogu with, like the space macaroon cookies he seems so fond of, but he also comes with a gearshift toy that he can 'levitate' using the Force. Or, you know, cleverly hidden plastic.

Having seen him in person last year at a Disney preview event, we can confirm that this version of Baby Yoda is heckin' adorable. Just make sure you buy some extra AA batteries to keep Galactic Snackin' Grogu… well, snackin'.

