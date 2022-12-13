Save 48% on this Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia and 54% on this Minecraft: Guide Collection today

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift? Well, Amazon has applied numerous discounts across a range of video game books with two, in particular, grabbing our attention for their heavy savings and top quality. Best of all, they surround two of the most popular video game franchises: Sonic and Minecraft.

First up, we have the delightful Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia (hardcover) that was released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. Published by Dark Horse Books and Sega, It deep dives into every game starring the character alongside the extensive lore behind each. Usually available for $49.99, it can now be purchased for $25.55 (opens in new tab) – that's a 48% discount and the lowest price Amazon has listed it for since it was published last year.

Likewise, this Minecraft: Guide Collection (paperback) is described as the "ultimate gift for any Minecraft fan" with a four-books included that provide expert information from game creator Mojang. The four guides included consist of Exploration, Creative, Redstone, and The Nether & the End. A generous 54% discount has reduced the cost from $39.99 to $18.38 (opens in new tab). Just remember to apply the coupon to receive the extra discount at checkout.

Both books will take pride of place in our best Christmas sales for gaming (opens in new tab) hub and will likely prove popular, already rising up the ranks on Amazon's best sellers.

