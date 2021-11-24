Save 30% on a Lego Harry Potter advent calendar for a magical holiday

You can save 30% on a Lego Harry Potter advent calendar with 24 magical treats hidden inside, including 6 exclusive Minifigures. You don't even need a spell to access this early Black Friday deal, you can grab it on Amazon UK for £17.49 right now. US muggles can score a saving too, 20% off at Amazon US bring it down to $32. If you're looking for Black Friday Lego deals 2021, you've come to the right place.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021 | £24.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021 | £24.99 £17.49 at Amazon UK

Save £7.50 - 24 doors of Harry Potter Lego magic with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook and accessories.



Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021 | $39.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021 | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - 24 doors of Harry Potter Lego magic with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook and accessories.



Today's best early Black Friday Harry Potter Lego deals

If you're looking for some other ways to play your way through the holiday, there are plenty of great Harry Potter Lego deals popping up already at major retailers. While some of the best discounts are held back for Black Friday itself, the reductions that rear their heads beforehand are still worth considering. They include everything from stocking fillers to larger Lego kits that take days to finish, so it's a good time to strike if you want easy gifts ahead of Christmas.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter | $39.99 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Meeting Fluffy the three-headed dog for the first time was something neither Harry, Ron, nor Hermione would forget any time soon, but the enormous canine is much cuter in brick-form. You can get him, the trio, and his castle corridor for $8 less as part of the Black Friday Lego deals.



Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | $69.99 Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Harry may not have been all too happy about coming back to his Aunt and Uncle's house each summer, but it did lead to some of the franchise's most memorable moments... like this one where he meets Dobby the house elf and escapes via flying car.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Clock Tower| $89.99 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Clock Tower| $89.99 $72 at Amazon

Save 20% - The Hogwarts Clock Tower is one of the more recognisable parts of the school, and the Lego version has been reduced ahead of the Black Friday Lego deals. Featuring minifigures of Harry, Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore, and more in their Yule Ball best, it's a nostalgic slice of movie magic in brick form.



More of today's best early Black Friday deals

Naturally, Black Friday Lego deals aren't the only worthwhile offers to keep an eye on. The sales event is famous for discounts on the best gaming TVs, not to mention the best gaming laptops, Black Friday Samsung TV deals, Black Friday curved monitor deals, Black Friday projector deals, and Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X monitor deals. You can also get some cracking Black Friday board game deals and Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday offers, so watch out for those this November. Finally, gaming peripherals are sure to be knocked down in cost as well thanks to the Black Friday gaming headset deals, Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, and Black Friday Xbox controller deals.