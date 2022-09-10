Samsung Odyssey displays headline Amazon's gaming monitor deals this weekend

If you've been keeping an eye out for great gaming monitor deals, you'll know that Samsung is a name to watch for. Over at Amazon, you can buy a Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor from just $179.99. The cheapest model is the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch panel for $179.99 instead of $229.99 (opens in new tab). With a 144Hz refresh rate, it should help keep action looking silky smooth even if you're deep into a fast-moving game. It's been cheaper in the past, having dropped to $149.99 back in February but that was very unusual. Usually the cheapest price is the one it's at today.

If you want to go bigger and better, there's the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor. It's larger while maintaining the same refresh rate and response time of 1ms. It's down to $299.99 instead of $379.99 (opens in new tab). Again, it's dipped lower in the past but not by much. In April, it was reduced to $284.40 so today's price isn't far off the best.

Then there's the Samsung Odyssey G7, one of the best gaming monitors around. This variety is a 27-inch screen but it offers a far superior refresh rate of 240Hz so it's going to look great. In all cases, the monitors offer a 1000R curved panel that matches the curvature of your eye, so it's a fine investment. The Samsung Odyssey G7 has been a fair bit cheaper at $499.99 back in July but at $599.99 (was $699.99) (opens in new tab), this is still a solid offer.

You'll find all these discounts just below, and plenty more gaming monitor deals further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch gaming monitor | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a smaller 24-inch gaming monitor but it offers a great refresh rate of 144Hz and 1ms response time so it's an ideal gaming monitor deal for anyone looking for value over size.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor | $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - The Samsung Odyssey G5 offers a 32-inch panel with the same great refresh rate as the G3. It also has a 1000R curved panel that means you can immerse yourself in your gaming without a problem, plus it has a QHD resolution.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch gaming monitor | $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - It may not be the biggest but the Samsung Odyssey G7 offers an exceptional refresh rate of 240Hz so it looks great. Other features like 1ms response time and a great curved display makes it the ultimate setup in this price range.

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

Samsung isn't the only name in gaming monitor deals so there are some great alternatives out there. If you're looking to go cheaper, bigger, or entirely different, we're here to help. Check out our price comparison tool below to see the options.

