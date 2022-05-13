Sam Raimi says he isn't directing a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland

Sam Raimi has confirmed he won't be directing a potential Spider-Man 4 movie with Tom Holland.

Holland has starred as the MCU's Peter Parker in all three solo Spidey movies so far (more may or may not be on the way), while Raimi directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire – and recently joined the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I love Spider-Man," Raimi told The Los Angeles Times. "And I love Tom Holland in the role. [But] if I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey or he'd break my neck."

Maguire returned to his web-slinging role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and a fan campaign to make Spider-Man 4 with Raimi directing and Maguire starring was launched in the wake of the movie.

"If there was a great story there, I think it'd be… my love for the characters hasn't diminished one iota," Raimi said recently of making a fourth installment with Maguire. "It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: 'Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?' There's a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I'd love to."

It remains to be seen if either Maguire or Raimi will be back again, then, but in the meantime, there's plenty on the way from Marvel Phase 4 to tide us over.

You can catch up on the MCU on Disney Plus now.