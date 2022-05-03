Sam Raimi reveals his conditions for making Spider-Man 4 – and his original scrapped plans

Sam Raimi has talked more about Spider-Man 4, the unmade fourth movie in his Spider-Man trilogy.

The director's next film is Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – but long before that Marvel movie, he helmed all three of the Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire.

"I really miss the great cameo we had designed for Bruce Campbell," Raimi told Rolling Stone, adding that the actor playing Mysterio "was one of the possibilities."

As for what else the film might have included, Raimi brought up a villain that will soon be having his own solo film in the Sony-verse. "We had other things in mind, too, but that was one of them. And I missed Kraven the Hunter. We were going to work that character into the next Spider-Man; I always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought that would be really unique. He's the ultimate hunter, and Spider-Man is like the most agile trickster of the skies. And I wanted to see Peter continue forward as a human being."

In the wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which united Maguire's Spidey with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's versions of the character, a fan campaign to make Spider-Man 4 was launched. Raimi also revealed his conditions for actually making the film.

"If there was a great story there, I think it'd be… my love for the characters hasn't diminished one iota," he said. "It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: 'Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?' There's a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I'd love to."

It remains to be seen if Spider-Man 4 ever materializes, but until then, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for absolutely everything the MCU has in store for us.