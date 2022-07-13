Ryan Gosling debunks Nova rumors – and reveals the Marvel character he wants to play

Ryan Gosling has debunked the rumors that he'll be playing Nova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a Nova project is in the works, no casting information has been announced, and at the moment it's even unclear if it'll end up on Disney Plus or be a theatrical release. But, while Gosling has denied being Nova, he has revealed the surprising MCU character that he'd like to bring to life.

"Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true," MTV's Josh Horowitz revealed on Twitter. "BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER"

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER

Ghost Rider was last played on the big screen by Nicolas Cage, but the character has yet to make an appearance in the MCU – and there's no word on when we might be seeing him. It's likely he'll be popping up eventually, though, but time will tell if Gosling will be playing the character when he does appear.

Gosling can next be seen in Netflix's The Gray Man, which will see him go up against none other than the former Captain America, Chris Evans. Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ana de Armas co-star.

The MCU, meanwhile, next continues with the Disney Plus show She-Hulk, which stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo and arrives this August 17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows on November 11. You can get up to speed with everything else the MCU has in store for us with our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4.