Run, don’t walk, as the PS5 is down to its cheapest ever price (again)

If you missed last month's brilliant PS5 deals, you’re in luck, as Sony has slashed the price of its new-gen console again by £75 in the UK. Curiously, you can actually save even more at selected retailers, and there are some sweet bundles out there now available for less than the base console’s RRP. As always, you’ll want to be quick, as while discounts last until September 7th, we can’t say the same will apply to stock.

At the moment, Curry’s seems to have the cheapest PS5 deals, as you can snag the disk version with Lego Star Wars for £399 rather than £479.99. That’s a pretty fantastic price drop, especially if you’re on a tight budget and need some games to play on your shiny new console. Speaking of which, there’s also various packages available for a chunk less, and Amazon has a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 bundle that’s down from £549.98 to £444.95, thanks to a nifty 19% discount.

For whatever reason, you’ll actually pay more for the base PS5 console by going straight to PlayStation Direct, as prices currently sit at £404.99. This could be a good fallback if Amazon, Argos, Currys, and EE run out of stock, but you’ll absolutely want to visit those retailers before paying that little bit more. We’ve already gone shopping around for some of the best PS5 and bundle deals around, and there are plenty of fantastic discounts on offer.

PS5 Console + Lego Star Wars £479.99 £399 at Currys

Save £80 - This is the second time the PS5 has dropped to £399 in the UK at Amazon. However, discounts on the new-gen console are still few and far between, so if you're waiting for an ultra cheap price, now is your chance.



Price check: Amazon £399 | Argos £399 | Currys £399

PS5 Console and accessory bundles | From £399 at EE

Save over £80 - EE has a few great bundles going right now, and you can grab vital accessories like an additional DualSense controller, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and charging station for less. Make sure to select the 'bundles' drop down at the bottom of the page to access the offers below.



PS5 + Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | £488.98 £439.99

PS5 + DualSense Wireless controller | £458.98 £419.00

PS5 + DualSense Charging Station | £423.99 £399

PS5 Console + Star Wars: Jedi Survivor £ 549.98 £444.95 at Amazon

Save £105.03 - Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is a pretty new release, so it's great to see a bundle that costs less than the PS5 does normally on its own. One of the best deals on Amazon we could find.



Price check: Currys £459 (including Lego Star Wars)

Should you buy a PS5 right now?

Stock issues seem to now be a thing of the past, and this could be the optimal time to pick up a PS5. Not only does the console now have a plethora of games within its library, but it's also backwards compatible, so you'll be able to delve into your PS4 backlog without running into any compatibility issues.

Sony also just announced the PlayStation Portal (formerly known as Project Q), a new companion handheld design to handle remote play. So, if you pick up a PS5 for less now, you'll have everything you need to stream to the portable when it arrives. Sure, you could hold off till Black Friday to see if even better deals emerge, but we suspect prices may be roughly the same during the annual event.

Looking for more PS5 bundles and deals? Check below to see if any of these discounts take your fancy:

