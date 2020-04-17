Rogue One TV series adds Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller to cast

The Star Wars: Rogue One spin-off TV series is set to add two new actors to its cast: Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

Variety reports that the two actors are currently in "final negotiations" to join the cast of the Disney Plus series, which will take place before the events of Rogue one and center around Rebel agent Cassian Andor. Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Andor alongside Alan Tudyk once again voicing K-2SO.

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is said to be writing the pilot episode of the TV series as well as directing a number of episodes. Disney had reportedly been planning a 2021 premiere for the series, but for reasons that probably don't need naming, that timeframe is now less than certain.

Skarsgard's acting credits date back to the 1970s, but most recently you'll recognize him as Boris Shcherbina in the 2019 HBO series, Chernobyl. He also played astrophysicist Erik Selvig in Thor and The Avengers. You'll be able to catch Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve's remake of the sci-fi classic Dune.

Soller most recently appeared in HBO's Brexit and the animated series 101 Dalmatian Street. His role in the Rogue One prequel series is looking like it'll be one of his most prominent.

It hasn't been revealed what roles the two actors will play, nor has the series been officially titled. We're still early in development, so we'll likely be filling you in on those details and more as they come across our desks.

