Rick and Morty season 4 first look revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing intergalactic adventures ahead

After years of waiting, it’s finally here: the first look at Rick and Morty season 4 (though not quite the trailer we were expecting) has debuted during San Diego Comic Con 2019. Mad scientist Rick and his timid grandson Morty will be back for another round of madcap adventures across space, time, and wherever the hell Evil Morty is currently holed up.

You can watch the Rick and Morty season 4 first look in full below and, yes, this year looks just as crazy as ever. Morty is on a knife-edge, hassling a purple alien - confirmed to be played by Taika Waititi - into giving up the location of a mothership. Jerry is being Jerry, too. Because of course. No sign of Rick yet, though, nor any of the other colourful cast.

Plot details, too, are a little thin on the ground. Morty is clearly looking for something that's been uploaded to a server, but we don't know what. He sure is Negan-esque with a baseball bat though. Plus, you just know the Ominous Beeping App is going to become a reality before too long. It's the Rick and Morty way.

The Rick and Morty season 4 hype train has been slowly getting into gear in recent weeks. The first images, including Rick’s trip to a picturesque planet, were recently revealed, while show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have also let everyone know about the show’s episode count and guest stars.

