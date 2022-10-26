Rian Johnson’s new mystery series adds a new twist to the detective genre – watch the trailer now

The first teaser trailer for Poker Face, a new mystery comedy-drama from Knives Out helmer Rian Johson, has arrived. It stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a gifted super sleuth who can always detect a lie. According to Johnson (opens in new tab), the series is an "old school, case-of-the-week mystery" with new guest stars popping in every week – putting a modern twist on classics like Murder She Wrote and Columbo.

"You’ve got this gift. Always knowing the truth," Adrien Brody says to Lyonne’s Charlie in the trailer. "I only know if something is a lie," she replies. "The real trick of it is to figure out: Why?"

The star-studded cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Benjamin Bratt, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson, and Dascha Polanco.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement. "What started as a discussion over steak fries about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure – the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win – ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face."

Johnson is known for his unique brand of mystery dramas, beginning with 2005's Brick – a hardboiled detective story starring Gordon-Levitt. 2019's Knives Out starred Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, albeit dysfunctional, family. The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Poker Face marks Johnson's first-ever original television series.

Poker Face is set to hit Peacock on January 26, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.