Respawn may have accidentally nerfed Apex Legends' Wattson's electrified fences

If you've jumped into Apex Legends lately and noticed something a little odd with Wattson's electrified fences, you're not alone.

Whereas previously running into the character's sizzling lines would cause enemy players to lose health and be stunned into slowing down, right now it seems players can move through her defences without any slowdown and taking very little damage, too.

Here's a player showing off the issue on Twitter:

‼️HUGE WATTSON NERF... BUG...‼️fences no longer stun or slow enemies.🔎i'd imagine this is because the arc star stun/slow has been removed, and they probably had some shared code (...im an expert, totally)it's a massive nerf to her kit in the meantime. @rspn_pav pic.twitter.com/8lexLUTpdkMay 7, 2021 See more

"I'd imagine this is because the arc star stun/slow has been removed, and they probably had some shared code (...im an expert, totally)," suggested Lila, who reported the issue (thanks, PCGN ). "It's a massive nerf to her kit in the meantime."

Luckily for Wattson mains, it looks as though the glitch is not an intentional nerf, and an unverified Twitter account from someone claiming to work at Respawn reports that they've passed the issue onto the team.

Despite Apex Legends: Legacy launching with some serious server issues , Season 9's addition of Arenas, a permanent 3v3 mode, clearly intrigued so many players that they shattered Apex Legends' concurrent player record on Steam. Just 24 hours after its launch, Apex Legends reached over 300,000 peak players on Steam alone in spite of the game's server woes.

ICYMI, as well as the new mode, Apex Legends Season 9 also introduced new Legend named Valkyrie with wild new abilities, a bow, and several map updates, too.