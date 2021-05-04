Apex Legends: Legacy is live but Respawn is having server issues

Apex Legends : Legacy is live today, bringing with it a permanent 3v3 mode and a new Legend - but you may not be able to drop in just yet.

Legacy went live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today, May 4, and seemed to immediately cause server issues. Players trying to log in and check out Valkyrie and the Arenas mode were met with messages like "unable to connect to EA servers." Respawn issued a statement right after the issues began, promising to "get players into games as quickly as we can." As of 3pm PT, however, Respawn reports that the servers "aren't out of the weeds yet."

We're working through some service issues in @playapex at the moment due to high demand. We're on top of it and will get players into games as quickly as we can!May 4, 2021 See more

Apex Legends: Legacy is the ninth season of Apex Legends, and its biggest one yet. If and when you get in and test it out, here's what's new with Legacy:

A permanent 3v3 mode where teams compete to win three rounds without dropping more than one round to the opposing team or until one team pulls ahead by two rounds. New Legend Valkyrie - Valkyrie's abilities include VTOL jets that will let her hover above the ground, and cluster missiles that fire off multiple explosions. Her Ultimate, Skyward, lets Valkyrie launch into the air and redeploy into the arena. She can even bring her teammates with her.

- Apex Legends finally got a bow, guys Olympus updates - Including new drop locations and new sight lines

Apex Legends: Legacy also comes with a new Battle Pass that offers Apex Packs, skins, XP boots, and more. There's also a new Ranked season, with the split starting on World's Edge.