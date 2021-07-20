Resident Evil Village PC patch launched to fix DRM-related stuttering

Resident Evil Village has seemingly been patched on PC to fix stuttering issues caused by DRM software.

Just below, you can see the update from developer/publisher Capcom, which was released earlier today on July 20. The tweet seems to state that an update is out now for Resident Evil Village on PC, and from the sounds of the tweet, it would appear to tackle the stuttering issues that players were encountering on the PC version.

An important update for Resident Evil Village players on Steam:- FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD is now supported. FSR supports higher frame rates on PC for an improved gaming experience.- Adjustments have been made to optimize the anti-piracy technology.July 20, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the situation surrounding Resident Evil Village on PC, players uncovered last week that stuttering issues appeared to be caused by DRM anti-piracy software from Capcom. Players actually pirated the game itself, and found out that when the DRM software was absent in the pirated version of Resident Evil Village, so too were the stuttering issues.

Shortly thereafter, Capcom issued a statement acknowledging the issues on the PC version of the horror game. The publisher pledged to tackle the stuttering issues for players on PC with an update that would launch at some point in the future, although it now appears as though that update has arrived with the new patch released today on July 20.

It's welcome news for players on the PC version of Resident Evil Village that these issues have been sorted out by Capcom. However, it remains to be seen whether the stuttering issues are entirely eliminated from the game following this patch, or whether Capcom will need to put out further updates to remedy the situation.

One thing we can all look forward to is the promise of Resident Evil Village DLC. Last month in June, Capcom revealed that story-centric DLC for the horror game was in the works, primarily due to fan feedback and demand. There's currently no clues as to the topics that the story DLC could explore, but the thought of returning to the game for fresh content is an exciting one.

