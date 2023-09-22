Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Stone Dias symbols and solution

The solution to the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Stone Dias door puzzle should be easy, with the symbols you need close by. But they can be a bit unclear to read and, with a few similar options to chose from, you might not be sure which buttons to press.

To save you time here's the solution I've already found, with all the right symbols to press to open the door at the Stone Dias in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

Separate Ways Stone Dias door puzzle solution

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is the solution and the symbols you need to open the door at the Stone Dias in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways. If that's all you want then press the highlighted buttons and be on your way.

The symbols themselves are scattered very close by but the bumpy mountain walls they're placed on, and their perspectives, can make them a little hard to decipher. Especially when there are a few symbols that are quite similar.

Here's where to find them though if you want to see them for yourself:

Stone Dias symbol 1

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first symbol is right by the door, to the right on the wall.

Stone Dias symbol 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

The second symbol is up on the wall a little further out from the first one. It can be a little hard to read because of how it clips over the rock face.

Stone Dias symbol 3

(Image credit: Capcom)

To find the third and final symbol, head up to the highest platform on the rock wall and then, at the end, look down at the right-hand corner to line up the symbol which is split in parts over three levels.

