Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways lock code solution

You'll need the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways lock code while looking for Luis' ingredients. The combination is spelled out via a puzzle with footprints, but it can be hard to tell where the trail is going as it crisscrosses the room around you. So if you need the code for the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways combination lock, I can explain exactly how to work it out.

How to get the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways lock combination

To get the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways lock code you'll need to follow the footprints around the room to see where they go and which exhibits are picked out. You'll know which ones specifically by the handprints you'll be able see on them, lit up in the same ways as the footprints by Ada's IRIS system.

Specifically, the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways lock code combination is this:

Beetle Skull Lizard

The footprints you need to follow to find this combination crisscross the room and the easiest way to follow them clearly is to start at the door you came in from:

If you follow the trail you'll visit each of the items in the order listed. The only tricky bit is after the beetle where the footprints cross each other in-between the display cabinets and the trail you want loops back around. Just follow the direction you can see from the beetle and you should end up at the skull, with just the lizard as your third destination.

Put the combination in as you find it and then you can gather the Blue butterfly Luis needs to create his parasite suppressant along with the red ink you get from the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways shield puzzle.

